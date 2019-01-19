Flower Power
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
This Free Life presents
FLOWER POWER
Drag performers:
Mercedez Munro
Cody Rovella
Venus Soleil
Chelsea Castro
Frida Mont
Hosted by:
Mercedez Munro
Cody Rovella
Beats all night by:
DJ Kevin Mattos
Photography by:
Kidd Carlisle
We are hosting a 'Fresh Faces' competition! A new LEWK, WALK and TALK competition for new(ish) performers and artists of all spectrums: drag queens and kings, makeup artists, dancers and anyone who loves self-expression. Contestants will need to serve a Flora Fantasy LEWK, then walk and talk their way to winning the 'Freshest Face'. $650 in prizes and giveaways is up for grabs!!! gold - $500 silver - $100 bronze - $50!! Join competition here!
9pm: Open Bar for the first hour or so
11pm: 'Fresh Faces' Competition
Midnight: Drag Show
9pm - 1am.
18+ with ID.
Free admission with RSVP.
RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/597400270698137/