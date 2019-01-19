This Free Life presents

FLOWER POWER

Drag performers:

Mercedez Munro

Cody Rovella

Venus Soleil

Chelsea Castro

Frida Mont

Hosted by:

trew

Mercedez Munro

Cody Rovella

Beats all night by:

DJ Kevin Mattos

Photography by:

Kidd Carlisle

We are hosting a 'Fresh Faces' competition! A new LEWK, WALK and TALK competition for new(ish) performers and artists of all spectrums: drag queens and kings, makeup artists, dancers and anyone who loves self-expression. Contestants will need to serve a Flora Fantasy LEWK, then walk and talk their way to winning the 'Freshest Face'. $650 in prizes and giveaways is up for grabs!!! gold - $500 silver - $100 bronze - $50!! Join competition here!

9pm: Open Bar for the first hour or so

11pm: 'Fresh Faces' Competition

Midnight: Drag Show

9pm - 1am.

18+ with ID.

Free admission with RSVP.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/597400270698137/