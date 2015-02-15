<p>Lake Country Heritage and Cultural Society is pleased to host:</p>

<p>Flowing Values: The Evolution of Water Governance</p>

<p>Doors open at 1pm</p>

<p>This presentation by Professor John Janmaat will consider how water rights emerged in different parts of the world and the system we adopted here in British Columbia. He will explore the history of water in B.C. and the Okanagan. John will then go on to discuss the new Water Sustainability Act and how that reflects at least some of the changes in our values with respect to the environment and public engagement.</p>

<p>Professor Janmaat grew up in the Fraser Valley on the family dairy farm. He earned a degree in Agricultural Economics from UBC with a view to running the family farm, but was more drawn to academic life after gaining a Masters degree from UBC, an MBA from Simon Fraser and a Ph.D. from Queens University. His first academic position was at Acadia University in Nova Scotia but he always wanted to return to the west and the mountains. In 2007 he accepted a position at UBC here in the Okanagan, where he is Associate Professor of Economics and RIC Chair in Water Resources and Ecosystem Sustainability.</p>

<p><img class='alignright size-full wp-image-10421' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Flowing-Values-Feb-15-2015.jpg' alt='Flowing Values Feb 15 2015' width='435' height='336' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Flowing-Values-Feb-15-2015.jpg 435w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Flowing-Values-Feb-15-2015-300x232.jpg 300w' sizes='(max-width: 435px) 100vw, 435px' /></p>