DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Hubba Hubba Revue & Flux Vertical Theatre present
FLUX VERTICAL THEATRE: DOWN N' DIRTY FOR PRIDE
Performers TBA!
San Francisco's world famous burlesque and variety show welcomes the superstar pole-dancers of Flux Vertical Theatre for a very special, Wednesday evening Pride celebration!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/06-04d.html
Watch and listen:
Cirque Du Poleil: https://youtu.be/MaS3Q8IDXZI
pole dancing.
doors @ 8pm;
show @ 9pm.
18+ with ID.
Gen. Adm.: $10 advance;
$15 door;
Reserved Seating: $15 advance;
$20 door.
