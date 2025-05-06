Hubba Hubba Revue & Flux Vertical Theatre present

FLUX VERTICAL THEATRE: DOWN N' DIRTY FOR PRIDE

Performers TBA!

San Francisco's world famous burlesque and variety show welcomes the superstar pole-dancers of Flux Vertical Theatre for a very special, Wednesday evening Pride celebration!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/06-04d.html

Watch and listen:

Cirque Du Poleil: https://youtu.be/MaS3Q8IDXZI

pole dancing.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 9pm.

18+ with ID.

Gen. Adm.: $10 advance;

$15 door;

Reserved Seating: $15 advance;

$20 door.