Flux Vertical Theatre: Down n' Dirty for Pride

FLUX VERTICAL THEATRE: DOWN N' DIRTY FOR PRIDE

Featuring performances by:

Mz. K

Leah Marie

Amber Fox

Cezar Superstar

Jayce

Madison Rose

Poletic Song

Sade Symone

Hosted by:

Mz. K

Hubba Hubba Revue welcomes the superstar pole-dancers of Flux Vertical Theatre for a special, Wednesday evening Pride celebration! -- Join us upstairs at DNA Lounge, in our swanky, second-story clubhouse, for a dazzling line-up of spectacular talent & TEASE!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/06-05d.html

Watch and listen:

Cirque Du Poleil: https://youtu.be/MaS3Q8IDXZI

pole dancing.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 9pm.

18+ with ID.

Gen. Adm.: $10;

Reserved Seating: $15.

Concerts & Live Music, This & That
