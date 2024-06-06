Flux Vertical Theatre: Down n' Dirty for Pride
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Featuring performances by:
Mz. K
Leah Marie
Amber Fox
Cezar Superstar
Jayce
Madison Rose
Poletic Song
Sade Symone
Hosted by:
Hubba Hubba Revue welcomes the superstar pole-dancers of Flux Vertical Theatre for a special, Wednesday evening Pride celebration! -- Join us upstairs at DNA Lounge, in our swanky, second-story clubhouse, for a dazzling line-up of spectacular talent & TEASE!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/06-05d.html
Watch and listen:
Cirque Du Poleil: https://youtu.be/MaS3Q8IDXZI
pole dancing.
doors @ 8pm;
show @ 9pm.
18+ with ID.
Gen. Adm.: $10;
Reserved Seating: $15.
