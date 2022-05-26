Flux Vertical Theatre
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
FLUX VERTICAL THEATRE
Featuring performances by:
Mz. K
Leah Marie
Judy Gray
Tiffany Rose
Yoko
Samantha
NJ
RIO
Hosted by:
Mz. K, Leah Marie & Jazzabelle
Join us for a special, midweek showcase by the Bay Area's premier pole-dance company, Flux Vertical Theatre! Thrill to the skills of these stunning performers, as they bring dance, gymnastics, theater and circus arts to the pole, upstairs in our swanky, second-story clubhouse!
Watch and listen:
Cirque Du Poleil: https://youtu.be/MaS3Q8IDXZI
burlesque.
doors @ 8pm;
show @ 9pm.
18+ with ID.
Gen. Adm.: $10;
Reserved Seating: $15.
https://www.fluxverticaltheatre.com/
