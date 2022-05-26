FLUX VERTICAL THEATRE

Featuring performances by:

Mz. K

Leah Marie

Judy Gray

Tiffany Rose

Yoko

Samantha

NJ

RIO

Hosted by:

trew

Mz. K, Leah Marie & Jazzabelle

Join us for a special, midweek showcase by the Bay Area's premier pole-dance company, Flux Vertical Theatre! Thrill to the skills of these stunning performers, as they bring dance, gymnastics, theater and circus arts to the pole, upstairs in our swanky, second-story clubhouse!

Watch and listen:

Cirque Du Poleil: https://youtu.be/MaS3Q8IDXZI

burlesque.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 9pm.

18+ with ID.

Gen. Adm.: $10;

Reserved Seating: $15.

https://www.fluxverticaltheatre.com/