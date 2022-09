FOLSOM SUNDAY

Main Room:

Bit

Danny Delorean

Johnny 5

Robo

Stop by DNA Lounge while you are out at the Faire. We'll have an assortment of house and pop music going all day long. Grab a slice from DNA Pizza while you're here. No Cover!

trew

house. pop.

11am - 5pm.

18+ with ID.

FREE ADMISSION!