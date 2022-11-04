For the Love of Matt

Performing Live:

RUSTY CHAINS -- https://www.facebook.com/rustychainssf

NO CAPTAINS -- https://www.facebook.com/nocaptains

VICTORIA AND THE VAUDVILLAINS -- https://www.facebook.com/victoriaandthevaudevillains

THE HELLTONES -- https://www.facebook.com/helltones

RAT KING -- https://www.instagram.com/ratkingmusic/

When Matt's wife April passed away from cancer last year, not only did he lose the light of his life, he ended up with tens of thousands of dollars in medical debt.

What Matt needs right now is the love and support of his friends, and what better way to show that love than to give him money? We have bands, belly dance, burlesque, raffles, silent auctions, a buy-off-the-wall art show, and more. You even get to see the man himself playing in Rusty Chains!

Come see some great bands, buy some cool stuff, try our tasty drink specials, and show Matt some love!!

rock. bluegrass. alternative.

4pm - 10:30pm.

all ages.

$25 advance;

$32 day of show.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/221698846808258/

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/04-10.html

Watch and listen:

No Captains: Never Been Named: https://youtu.be/blkSBVgXd5g