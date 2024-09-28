Forced Femme
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Histrionixx presents
FORCED FEMME
Main Room:
Sevyn 0000
Cali Rose
Finishher
de Alma
Seth Dizon
Jocelyn Bade
Lounge:
Cucci
Spacey Lacey
Del
WeLiveInParadise
The Premier Transfemme Folsom Street Fair Party, Featuring 10 transfemme djs and live performers, live pole dancers, a dungeon, and more hot trans people than you've ever seen in one place.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/09-27.html
techno. drcinstructed club. industrial.
9pm - 2:30am.
21+ with ID.
$12 limited advance;
$19 after;
$25 day of show.
