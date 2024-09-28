Histrionixx presents

FORCED FEMME

Main Room:

Sevyn 0000

Cali Rose

Finishher

de Alma

Seth Dizon

Jocelyn Bade

Lounge:

Cucci

Spacey Lacey

trew

Del

WeLiveInParadise

The Premier Transfemme Folsom Street Fair Party, Featuring 10 transfemme djs and live performers, live pole dancers, a dungeon, and more hot trans people than you've ever seen in one place.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/09-27.html

techno. drcinstructed club. industrial.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$12 limited advance;

$19 after;

$25 day of show.