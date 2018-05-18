France Illumination Yoga Retreat with Angela

DATES: MAY 18TH-MAY 21ST

As the flowers start to bloom across the french countryside, so too will we blossom during this retreat to find our most illuminated SELF! Going back to nature in this quaint country village, we’ll eat from the organic garden, salute the sun with our morning yoga practice, hike in the mountains & learn about the history of the region from our stellar hosts, Gillian & Neil.

Your retreat includes:

3 nights/4 days in a historic French cottage

Daily meditation

Morning & evening yoga classes (All levels)

Three scrumptious vegetarian/vegan meals per day

Tea and snacks

Hike & picnic on the mystical Mount Bugaresh

Visit & hike to the natural Labyrinth

Afternoon at the natural hot springs

Visit to the local French market

Relaxation time to disconnect & de-stress in the garden or take a long walk in the surrounding vineyards and beautiful French countryside.

*All outings are optional and spaced out in order to provide plenty of time to rest and rejuvenate

Investment:

Early Bird Special (before April 1st): 350€

Price after April 1st: 380€

*A Deposit of 200€ is required to reserve your spot.

About Santosha:

Santosha Yoga Center is an eco-friendly, historical stone cottage built 450 years ago in the quaint village of Conilhac de la Montagne. With a focus on sustainability, everything at the cottage is recycled, reused and composted, providing for minimal waste in an effort to preserve the surrounding environment. It boasts exquisite views of the scenic Pyrenees and Mt Bugarach, and is beautifully set among sunflower fields and vineyards. It’s home to a gorgeous and newly renovated yoga studio, in addition to charming outdoor gardens and terraces.

Accommodations are shared rooms however a private room can be requested.

If you are interested in joining, please email Angela directly at angela@lilayogamassage.com with any questions.

Find out more about about Lila Yoga Massage - www.lilayogamassage.com

Find out more about Santosha Retreat Center - www.santosha.fr

https://www.facebook.com/events/2463928020499063/