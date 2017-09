<p>Lake Country Church, Winfield Community Church and Willow Park Creekside are providing a free Kids Camp (Submerged!), August 8-12, 9:30-noon.</p>

<p>It is held at Lake Country Church and is open to kids ages 5-12.</p>

<p>To register, call 250-766-1672 or 250-766-4433 or email info@lakecountrychurch.com or visit the website at www.lakecountrychurch.com.</p>

