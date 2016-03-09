<p>Free Workshop Series: “Nourishing Managers of Volunteers” – Encourage one another & Expand our knowledge during these lunch hour gatherings held the <strong>2nd Wednesday of each month</strong>. Block one hour in our calendar every month during 2016 and then register for one workshop at a time.</p>

<p><strong>This workshop’s sub-title is ‘How to develop a Speakers Bureau’ – using volunteer resources.</strong> Carrie Broughton will share with us her experience. We will consider some of these questions.</p>

<ul>

<li>What training is needed? Who provides the expertise?</li>

<li>How long does it take? Over what time period?</li>

<li>What did it cost? Did volunteers pay to attend?</li>

<li>How do you ensure volunteers stay true to their training?</li>

<li>What outcomes will be measured? How will it be evaluated</li>

</ul>

<p>The Workshop is FREE, but registration is appreciated so appropriate planning for each event can be done in advance. Please visit the website https://kcr.ca to learn more and register.</p>