Cros One, Udef & Pro Breaking Tour present

FREESTYLE SESSION: SPECIAL EDITION 2022

Featuring performances by:

Freestyle Session

Stance

Plus guests, TBA!

Freestyle Session one of the worlds largest and longest running Breaking Events comes to the Bay Area. Freestyle Session Special Edition 3 vs 3 Battle going down with some of the best crews in the world. Winner will win tickets to represent at the Pro Breaking. Tour Open taking place in November 5th & 6th in New York City along with cash and prizes.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/08-27a.html

Watch and listen:

Freestyle Session: https://youtu.be/dc-vcYLpsrc

Freestyle Session: https://youtu.be/SsGX8X8lmfQ

Freestyle Session: https://youtu.be/tBjxNfZjyBM

hiphop. soul. funk.

noon - 8pm.

all ages.

$23 limited advance;

$27 after;

$35 day of show.

https://www.freestylesession.com/

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/726430475356114/