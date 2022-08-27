Freestyle Session: Special Edition 2022
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Cros One, Udef & Pro Breaking Tour present
FREESTYLE SESSION: SPECIAL EDITION 2022
Featuring performances by:
Freestyle Session
Stance
Plus guests, TBA!
Freestyle Session one of the worlds largest and longest running Breaking Events comes to the Bay Area. Freestyle Session Special Edition 3 vs 3 Battle going down with some of the best crews in the world. Winner will win tickets to represent at the Pro Breaking. Tour Open taking place in November 5th & 6th in New York City along with cash and prizes.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/08-27a.html
Watch and listen:
Freestyle Session: https://youtu.be/dc-vcYLpsrc
Freestyle Session: https://youtu.be/SsGX8X8lmfQ
Freestyle Session: https://youtu.be/tBjxNfZjyBM
hiphop. soul. funk.
noon - 8pm.
all ages.
$23 limited advance;
$27 after;
$35 day of show.
https://www.freestylesession.com/
RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/726430475356114/
