Performing Live:

FULCI -- https://www.facebook.com/fulciband

OXYGEN DESTROYER -- https://www.facebook.com/kaijuconjuringdeathmetal

VORLUST -- https://www.instagram.com/vorlustbeastmeta/

VISCELATOR -- https://www.facebook.com/viscelator

Fulci: the death metal band named after the master of gore, Lucio Fulci! Direct from Italy, the main themes of their songs are zombies and nightmares inspired by horror movies. The band's music is uncompromising and they live up to their slogan: Gore Life!

trew

Named after the weapon used to kill Godzilla, Oxygen Destroyer describes its sound as Brutal Thrashing Kaiju Metal from Seattle/Portland. Their lyrics have evolved to include not just Gamera, Mothra and friends but also a collection of the greatest giant monster movie threats.

Oakland's Vorlust describe their sound as Beast Metal with heavy blood-soaked riffs. Fronted by a powerhouse female vocalist named Cunnus, their songs feature scowling blasts of vocal debauchery, and the music matches her unhinged approach. This is fast, fiery, debilitating metal with chunkier, blood-soaked lower passages.

Oakland Thrash Metal band Viscelator's music showcases their intricate, melodic, high-energy riffs. They refuse to be stuck with one genre of metal and their songs frequently bounce between genres with one common goal of keeping the pit packed with sweaty bodies.

death metal. metal. thrash metal. black metal.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$20 advance;

$26 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/08-30.html

Watch and listen:

Fulci: Cemetery + Nightmare: https://youtu.be/ciWcmwlUqDs

Vorlust: 13th Circle: https://youtu.be/YjvC4pn6JpE