Flowstate Soundsystem presents

FULL CIRCLE: THE DUBBED DESCENT

Above DNA:

Zephry

Zipse

Singe

Psyop

Obsydian

Stitch

Dazzle Room:

EastCoastGhost

B Wiley

trew

Coming in hot with Caspa's best blessings on his newest EP, Zipse is a rising dubstep phenomena based out of Santa Cruz. From heavy baselines to funny samples, Zipse's tunes flex any soundsystem whiles his tunes have you laughing and dancing in equal measure.

We also bring you a slew of local talent in the front room and deluxe extended dj sessions in back.

Let the weekend start early this time, Join us for, Full Circle.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/02-17d.html

dubstep. drum & bass. house. garage. 2step.

8pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$5 limited advance;

$10 after;

$15 day of show.