Full Circle: The Dubbed Descent
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Flowstate Soundsystem presents
FULL CIRCLE: THE DUBBED DESCENT
Above DNA:
Zephry
Zipse
Singe
Psyop
Obsydian
Stitch
Dazzle Room:
EastCoastGhost
B Wiley
Coming in hot with Caspa's best blessings on his newest EP, Zipse is a rising dubstep phenomena based out of Santa Cruz. From heavy baselines to funny samples, Zipse's tunes flex any soundsystem whiles his tunes have you laughing and dancing in equal measure.
We also bring you a slew of local talent in the front room and deluxe extended dj sessions in back.
Let the weekend start early this time, Join us for, Full Circle.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/02-17d.html
dubstep. drum & bass. house. garage. 2step.
8pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$5 limited advance;
$10 after;
$15 day of show.
Info
credits