Funtcase
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Bassrush and Vital present
FUNTCASE
Main Room:
Funtcase
Forrest -b2b- Woka
Snackz
Heresies
Assuming the throne as dubstep's masked madman, FuntCase has spent over a decade at the genre's forefront with savage sets, iconic releases, and deep community roots. From his Bournemouth beginnings in drum and bass to launching his own label DPMO, he's become a key tastemaker in the global bass scene. Offstage, FuntCase ditches the mask to connect with fans on Twitch, blending his love for gaming, Pokémon, and production into a thriving online community.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/06-14.html
dubstep.
9pm - 2:30am.
21+ with ID.
$15, $20 limited advance;
$25 after.
