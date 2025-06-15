Bassrush and Vital present

FUNTCASE

Main Room:

Funtcase

Forrest -b2b- Woka

Snackz

Heresies

Assuming the throne as dubstep's masked madman, FuntCase has spent over a decade at the genre's forefront with savage sets, iconic releases, and deep community roots. From his Bournemouth beginnings in drum and bass to launching his own label DPMO, he's become a key tastemaker in the global bass scene. Offstage, FuntCase ditches the mask to connect with fans on Twitch, blending his love for gaming, Pokémon, and production into a thriving online community.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/06-14.html

dubstep.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$15, $20 limited advance;

$25 after.