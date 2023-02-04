Fursisco
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
Hi-C
Lil Yawh
6arelyhuman
Bayymack
Strgrl
9aradox
Niqbo
Helenvanle
Rudeclub
Skypebf
Love Unity
Zram
Buhdon
With DJ:
TreeKat
Unleash your wild side and experience the Renaissance like never before! Immerse yourself in a world of ornate decor and cutting-edge music. Experience DJ sets from Treekat + Friends, plus live performances from underground legends Hi-C & Lil Yawh and so many more. This event will leave you feeling electrified and ready to dance. Whether you're a lover of history, furry culture, or just looking for a unique musical experience, this is the place to be! So don your fursuits, grab your dancing paws, and join us for a night of furry fun that you'll never forget
scenecore. hyperpop. digicore. hardstyle.
7pm - 2am.
all ages.
$12 limited advance;
$15 after;
$20 door.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/04-01d.html
Watch and listen:
6arelyhuman: Hands Up: https://youtu.be/hAqzpzsNpfY
