Performing Live:

Hi-C

Lil Yawh

6arelyhuman

Bayymack

Strgrl

9aradox

Niqbo

Helenvanle

Rudeclub

Skypebf

Love Unity

Zram

Buhdon

With DJ:

TreeKat

trew

Unleash your wild side and experience the Renaissance like never before! Immerse yourself in a world of ornate decor and cutting-edge music. Experience DJ sets from Treekat + Friends, plus live performances from underground legends Hi-C & Lil Yawh and so many more. This event will leave you feeling electrified and ready to dance. Whether you're a lover of history, furry culture, or just looking for a unique musical experience, this is the place to be! So don your fursuits, grab your dancing paws, and join us for a night of furry fun that you'll never forget

scenecore. hyperpop. digicore. hardstyle.

7pm - 2am.

all ages.

$12 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 door.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/04-01d.html

Watch and listen:

6arelyhuman: Hands Up: https://youtu.be/hAqzpzsNpfY