SF Game Development presents

GDC 2022 MEETUP

Speakers:

Andrew Wilson (Sledgehammer Games)

Jenni Hoang (Microsoft Mixed Reality)

Ryan Kubik (Twilio)

With DJs:

trew

Danny Delorean

Barbary Ghost

SF Game Development is excited to announce our GDC 2022 Meetup/Party hosted at DNA Lounge on Wed, March 23rd. Make sure to RSVP for our event on Meetup for free entry. Pizza will be served at 6pm and drinks will be available for purchase at the bar which will support the venue. We will have live DJs performing at the event, and technical talks starting at 7:30pm from gaming industry professionals. This is a professional networking event for game developers, artists, students, indies, or really anyone interested in game development. You do not need a GDC pass to attend, this is an event open to the public, so please RSVP, attend and show your support. Make sure to arrive at 6pm!

Speaker Lineup:

Fireside Chat with Andrew Wilson, COO at Sledgehammer Games:

In this Fireside Chat, we are going to have an engaging discussion with the Chief Operating Officer on what it's like to run a 450+ person game studio. Sledgehammer Games has worked on producing some of the largest game releases in the industry, so we are super excited to hear from Andrew about his experience and for him to share advice on how to be successful as an indie game developer.

5 Tips for Artists on How to Transition from Games into XR with Jenni Hoang, Art Producer at Microsoft Mixed Reality:

In this presentation, hear from Jenni Hoang, an art producer for the Microsoft Mixed Reality team supporting projects building Microsoft's Mesh platform and the metaverse. Many of her colleagues have made the transition from games into XR products and she is going to cover a few learnings from her experience in this industry and give a few tips and tricks on how to transition from games into XR.