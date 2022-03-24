GDC 2022 Meetup
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
SF Game Development presents
GDC 2022 MEETUP
Speakers:
Andrew Wilson (Sledgehammer Games)
Jenni Hoang (Microsoft Mixed Reality)
Ryan Kubik (Twilio)
With DJs:
Danny Delorean
Barbary Ghost
SF Game Development is excited to announce our GDC 2022 Meetup/Party hosted at DNA Lounge on Wed, March 23rd. Make sure to RSVP for our event on Meetup for free entry. Pizza will be served at 6pm and drinks will be available for purchase at the bar which will support the venue. We will have live DJs performing at the event, and technical talks starting at 7:30pm from gaming industry professionals. This is a professional networking event for game developers, artists, students, indies, or really anyone interested in game development. You do not need a GDC pass to attend, this is an event open to the public, so please RSVP, attend and show your support. Make sure to arrive at 6pm!
Speaker Lineup:
Fireside Chat with Andrew Wilson, COO at Sledgehammer Games:
In this Fireside Chat, we are going to have an engaging discussion with the Chief Operating Officer on what it's like to run a 450+ person game studio. Sledgehammer Games has worked on producing some of the largest game releases in the industry, so we are super excited to hear from Andrew about his experience and for him to share advice on how to be successful as an indie game developer.
5 Tips for Artists on How to Transition from Games into XR with Jenni Hoang, Art Producer at Microsoft Mixed Reality:
In this presentation, hear from Jenni Hoang, an art producer for the Microsoft Mixed Reality team supporting projects building Microsoft's Mesh platform and the metaverse. Many of her colleagues have made the transition from games into XR products and she is going to cover a few learnings from her experience in this industry and give a few tips and tricks on how to transition from games into XR.
TwilioQuest: Discover Your Power to Change the World with Code with Ryan Kubik, Developer Educator at Twilio:
In this talk, hear from Ryan Kubrik on how Twilio is improving the developer experience and consumption of APIs through video games. Developers love video games, and at Twilio, we try to make development fun and easy for everyone. Ryan is going to be showing off the TwilioQuest video game and sharing his tips about developing games in the Phaser HTML5 game engine.
DJ Lineup:
Danny Delorean is a local San Francisco DJ focusing his sound around Synthwave, Chiptune and NuDisco genres. His funky beats will keep you dancing and networking for hours, we are really excited to have him perform starting at 6pm.
The Barbary Ghost is a veteran San Francisco DJ and also goes by DJ FACT.50. Josh was voted Best of the Bay 2019 by SF Weekly and is known for his Italo-Horror inspired New Wave/Disco/Prog/Synth band \"Profondo Delle Tenebre\". We are excited for him to perform after the technical talks and have him close out the night.
We are excited to see the SF Game Development community come out for this fun after party at GDC 2022. Make sure to RSVP on our meetup page to secure your spot and join our Discord to stay in the know for future local events, and future GDC parties. Thanks Twilio for sponsoring the event!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/03-23.html
Watch and listen:
SF Game Development: Meetup Group Trailer: http://youtu.be/5yBEh2qETKM
synthwave. chiptune.
6pm - midnight.
18+ with ID.
Free with RSVP.
https://www.meetup.com/Monthly-SF-Game-Development-Community/events/283657326/
