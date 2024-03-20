SF Game Development presents

GDC 2024 AFTER PARTY MEETUP

Main Room: Music and lasers!

Barbary Ghost

Above DNA: Technical Workshop:

Speakers and Q/A from HashiCorp, Unity, Sentry, Discord, PubNub, MotionMix and more.

Lounge:

Game demo stations

We've split the event into three separate rooms focused around: music, tech talks and video game demos. We are also excited to announce that the main room will feature a special 32 watt laser show by Vorperian Cyberarts along with custom video game themed projection mapped visuals. This is a professional networking event for game developers, artists, students, indies, or really anyone interested in game development.

DJ The Barbary Ghost will be spinning a unique video game themed set. Joshua (AKA The Barbary Ghost) was on the QA team for titles such as Sonic Adventure 2, Psychonauts, and Skylanders. they have also produced original music inspired by video game soundtracks with their project's \"Vernian Process\" and \"Profondo Delle Tenebre\".

DJ any% and DJ Path 2 are both local SF Bay Area DJs who will spin a mix of chiptune and liquid drum and bass, taking inspiration from the Forza Horizon Soundtrack and other old school chiptune genres.

SF Game Development is the largest Meetup group in the San Francisco Bay Area, bringing game developers together for over six years, and we're hosting two of the biggest parties during GDC week! See you all there!

You do not need a GDC pass to attend. This is an event open to the public, so please RSVP, attend and show your support. Get ready to network, and celebrate the vibrant world of game development at our epic after party! See you there! 🚀

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/03-19.html

Watch and listen:

GDC 2024 After Party Meetup: https://youtu.be/J6Ei6HyiksM

video game music. chiptune. d+b.

7pm - 12:30am.

18+ with ID.

Free with RSVP.