SF Game Development presents

GDC AFTERPARTY MEETUP

Main Room: Live Music and Lasers

Barbary Ghost

Vorperian Cyberarts

Lounge: Game Demo Stations

Above DNA: Technical Workshop Room

trew

Matt Dondelinger (Unity Technologies)

Angelik Laboy (Dolby.io)

W. Ian Douglas (Postman)

Branden Riggs (Dolby.io)

Oliver Carson (PubNub)

Todd Sharp (AWS IVS / Twitch)

Russell Sng (Unity Technologies)

Stefan Jandl (Sentry)

This is a professional networking event for game developers, artists, students, indies, or really anyone interested in game development. You do NOT need a GDC pass to attend, this is an event open to the public, so please RSVP, attend and show your support.

We've split the event into three separate rooms focused around: music, tech talks and video game demos. We are also excited to announce that the main room will feature a special 22 Watt laser show by Vorperian Cyberarts along with custom video game themed projection mapped visuals.

DJ The Barbary Ghost will be spinning a unique video game themed set. Joshua (AKA The Barbary Ghost) was a Q/A lead on titles such as Sonic Adventure 2, Psychonauts and Skylanders, and produced a number of cinematic tracks for video games from his band \"Profondo Delle Tenebre\".

Vorperian Cyberarts will be taking over the lasers, and will be operating 4 laser projectors, totaling 22 Watts of power! Additionally, Vorperian Cyberarts will be setting up a custom projection mapped stage with custom visuals, all video game themed, VJ'd by the team. Your mind will be blown by this main stage setup, it will be one of a kind!

The Lounge will be hosted in partnership with our friends at Courage Events, and will feature 15-20 indie game developers who will have their laptops and game consoles out, and will be showing off their latest titles dropping at GDC 2023. You'll be able to play test their titles, provide feedback and ask questions about their development cycle. There will also be booths setup from Dolby, PubNub and more where you'll be able to chat with their teams about your development questions.