SF Game Development presents

GDC INDIE ARCADE PARTY

Main Room Speakers:

Jason Harris (Devoted Studios) -- Skyrocketing Game Dev Costs! What Can We Do?

Chat Panel: Evan Heby, Marty Caplan & Matt Marcou -- Scale User-Generated Content Platforms

Esteban Enrique Maldonado Cabán, Sr. (Unity) -- Accelerate the Creation of Your Competitive Multiplayer Game

Manuel Sainsily (Unity) -- Improving Your In-Editor Workflows with Unity Muse

...And more!

Lounge:

DJs TBA!

The Largest GDC 2025 After-Hours Event is Back -- And It's FREE! 🎮🔥 We would like to invite you to attend SF Game Development's 4th Annual GDC Indie Arcade Party. Join us alongside Reddit, Tipalti, and Unity.

Here's what you can expect:

🔥 Four massive rooms packed with game demos, tech-talks and music

🎲 30+ indie game demos from members of the SF Game Development community

🎤 10 tech talks featuring industry-leading companies & speakers

🎵 Video game-themed music in The Lounge for dancing

Whether you're a developer, publisher, artist, student, indie creator, journalist, or just love games, this is the perfect place to expand your career and learn about the new games and solutions coming to market.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/03-18.html

7pm - midnight.

18+ with ID.

Free with RSVP.