GDC Indie Arcade Party
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
SF Game Development presents
GDC INDIE ARCADE PARTY
Main Room Speakers:
Jason Harris (Devoted Studios) -- Skyrocketing Game Dev Costs! What Can We Do?
Chat Panel: Evan Heby, Marty Caplan & Matt Marcou -- Scale User-Generated Content Platforms
Someone from Reddit
Esteban Enrique Maldonado Cabán, Sr. (Unity) -- Accelerate the Creation of Your Competitive Multiplayer Game
-- Someone from Tipalti
Manuel Sainsily (Unity) -- Improving Your In-Editor Workflows with Unity Muse
...And more!
Lounge:
DJs TBA!
The Largest GDC 2025 After-Hours Event is Back -- And It's FREE! 🎮🔥 We would like to invite you to attend SF Game Development's 4th Annual GDC Indie Arcade Party. Join us alongside Reddit, Tipalti, and Unity.
Here's what you can expect:
🔥 Four massive rooms packed with game demos, tech-talks and music
🎲 30+ indie game demos from members of the SF Game Development community
🎤 10 tech talks featuring industry-leading companies & speakers
🎵 Video game-themed music in The Lounge for dancing
Whether you're a developer, publisher, artist, student, indie creator, journalist, or just love games, this is the perfect place to expand your career and learn about the new games and solutions coming to market.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/03-18.html
7pm - midnight.
18+ with ID.
Free with RSVP.
Info
credits