Gay Gaming Professionals presents

GGP @ GDC: 20TH ANNIVERSARY

Main Room:

Capnsmak

Dr Dave

Richard Lemarchand

Sndsmth

Sata

This is an uplifting celebration of inclusion in the Game Industry. It is our 20th Anniversary celebration. You are enough as you are.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/03-11.html

future bass. melodic house. trance. hard techno.

7:30pm - 2am.

21+ with ID.

FREE ADMISSION!