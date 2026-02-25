GGP @ GDC: 20th Anniversary
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Gay Gaming Professionals presents
GGP @ GDC: 20TH ANNIVERSARY
Main Room:
Capnsmak
Dr Dave
Richard Lemarchand
Sndsmth
Sata
This is an uplifting celebration of inclusion in the Game Industry. It is our 20th Anniversary celebration. You are enough as you are.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/03-11.html
future bass. melodic house. trance. hard techno.
7:30pm - 2am.
21+ with ID.
FREE ADMISSION!
