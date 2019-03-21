GGP @ GDC

The 13th Annual Gay Game Industry Professionals party!

DJs TBA!

GGP '19, the 13th Annual Social Gathering (Allies super welcome). We come together at GDC to celebrate diversity and inclusion and being kind to each other.

trew

mashups.

7:30pm - after hours.

21+ with ID.

FREE ADMISSION!

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/2318755644863119/