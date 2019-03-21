GGP @ GDC
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
The 13th Annual Gay Game Industry Professionals party!
DJs TBA!
GGP '19, the 13th Annual Social Gathering (Allies super welcome). We come together at GDC to celebrate diversity and inclusion and being kind to each other.
7:30pm - after hours.
21+ with ID.
FREE ADMISSION!
RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/2318755644863119/
