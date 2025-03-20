GGP @ GDC
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
It's time to return to SF for our 16th Annual GGP at GDC Party. Join us for an evening celebrating Pride and Gaming with DJs spinning, cocktails pouring, and a night full of revelry.
Who is welcome here? Everyone. You do not have to identify as LGBTQ+ to attend, just be a super ally 🙂
No need to have a GDC pass or be in the industry to join the party -- just be 21+ with ID and also most importantly Good Vibes Only!
mashups.
7:30pm - 1am.
21+ with ID.
FREE ADMISSION!
