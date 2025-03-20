GGP @ GDC

It's time to return to SF for our 16th Annual GGP at GDC Party. Join us for an evening celebrating Pride and Gaming with DJs spinning, cocktails pouring, and a night full of revelry.

Who is welcome here? Everyone. You do not have to identify as LGBTQ+ to attend, just be a super ally 🙂

No need to have a GDC pass or be in the industry to join the party -- just be 21+ with ID and also most importantly Good Vibes Only!

7:30pm - 1am.

21+ with ID.

FREE ADMISSION!