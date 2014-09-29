<p><img class='alignright size-large wp-image-8697' alt='GO Foodism 2014' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2014/05/GO-Foodism-2014-682x1024.jpg' width='640' height='960' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2014/05/GO-Foodism-2014-682x1024.jpg 682w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2014/05/GO-Foodism-2014-200x300.jpg 200w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2014/05/GO-Foodism-2014.jpg 720w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' />Gatzke Orchard Dinner Series Serves up Top Chef Talent</p>

<p><b>Gatzke Orchard </b>is proud to announce “<b>GO FOODISM! ~ A Gatzke Orchard Dinner Series</b>” as part of their impressive summer event schedule for 2014.</p>

<p>Join award-winning chefs for an outdoor, roaming, signature 4-course dinner series on an orchard by the lake. Gatzke Orchard has secured a very impressive lineup of award winning chefs from BC.</p>

<p><strong>May 25th</strong> – Artisan Culinary Concepts’ Owner, chef <b>Chris Van Hooydonk </b>LOCALVORE!<b></b></p>

<p><strong>June 29th</strong> – Owner of Routes Grill, chef <b>Jeff Kreklau </b>SOUTHWEST BLUES!</p>

<p><strong>July 27th</strong> – Gatzke Orchards favourite singing chef <b>Cornel Fisher </b>REGGAE NIGHTS!</p>

<p><strong>August 31st</strong> – Okanagan’s Finest Foods Owner, chef <b>Travis Hackl </b>GRILL TO GOURMET!</p>

<p><strong>September 14th</strong> – Bestselling author and Owner of Ricardo’s, chef <b>Ricardo Scebba </b>THAT’S AMORE!</p>

<p><strong>September 28th</strong> – Chopped Canada 2014 Winner, chef <b>Shelley Robinson </b>MODERN HARVEST!</p>

<p>GO Foodism runs on the last Sunday of the month starting May 25th until September with <b>tickets available at gatzkeorchard.com</b></p>

<p>This unique culinary event showcasing highly skilled local chefs creates an interactive and educational experience culminating with signature meals with farmers and chefs. This series will showcase different local chefs highlighting their expertise alongside farmers explaining their products care. This will be an opportunity for guests to increase their awareness of the benefits in growing and eating local foods.</p>

<p>“It feels great to see this idea come together over the last couple of years,” said <b>Alan Gatzke</b>, Owner of Gatzke Orchards, “We are very fortunate for the great food we produce in the Okanagan Valley and the talented chefs it attracts here. I’m really excited to bring this incredible group of culinary rock stars on to our orchard. It’s going to be an amazing series.”</p>

<p>Tickets: <a class='ai1ec-ticket-url-exported' href='http://www.gatzkeorchard.com'>http://www.gatzkeorchard.com</a>.</p>