Vivvy presents

GAGGLE ROYALE

Main Room:

Vivvy

Reparations

Rebel Kings of Oakland

Rollin With the Homos

Pillows

Kind of Blue Revue with

trew

Heaven on Earth

Gaggle Royale a battle of the Clubs! Not your regular Drag Pageant. In this very special pageant different nightlife events and clubs have chosen champions to represent them in a battle royale. Winner takes all.

Vivvy has been creating and producing nightlife events for 14 years in San Francisco, most notably as host of Club SOME THING, and the Tiara Sensation Pageant. Gaggle Royale is part of the series WorkMORE! which draws together Drag artists in new collaborative constellations.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/07-24.html

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$25 advance;

$30 door.