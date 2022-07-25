Gaggle Royale
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Vivvy presents
GAGGLE ROYALE
Main Room:
Vivvy
Reparations
Rebel Kings of Oakland
Rollin With the Homos
Pillows
Kind of Blue Revue with
Heaven on Earth
Gaggle Royale a battle of the Clubs! Not your regular Drag Pageant. In this very special pageant different nightlife events and clubs have chosen champions to represent them in a battle royale. Winner takes all.
Vivvy has been creating and producing nightlife events for 14 years in San Francisco, most notably as host of Club SOME THING, and the Tiara Sensation Pageant. Gaggle Royale is part of the series WorkMORE! which draws together Drag artists in new collaborative constellations.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/07-24.html
drag.
doors @ 7pm;
show @ 8pm.
all ages.
$25 advance;
$30 door.
Info
credits