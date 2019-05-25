Manarchy & ATTOL present

GENDER CIRCUS

Featuring performances by:

Manarchy Male Revue

With DJs:

Jayne Gray

Silly Syl

Theydies, and Gentethems! Boys and Girls! Your favorite Bay Area Male Revue and the Best Fucking Camp on Playa are coming together to clown around with gender under the DNA Big Top. Gender is a circus, and we invite you to come play along in costume (queer clowns, femme \"strongman\", etc). Not only will Manarchy be kicking off the night with a show, we'll be performing throughout the evening with some fiends to this amazing all female DJ lineup featuring Jayne Gray, Silly Syl, and Daddy!! This is a fundraiser for ...And Then There's Only Love's Burning Man Camp (it's a certain Dome you may have heard of) and you can show some extra support by grabbing a VIP booth with Bottle Service!

Tickets and Seating Information:

General Admission tickets do not include guaranteed seating. When the seats are full, there is ample standing room.

Reserved Seating is sold by the chair.

Front Row VIP: A table for five right in front of the stage, including admission for five and bottle service.

Downstairs VIP Booths: These are against the wall with a good view of the stage and include admission for six and bottle service.

Upstairs VIP, and Double: These don't have an unimpeded view of the stage, but are close to the balcony rail. They also include admission for six and bottle service.

Prices for all of the VIP packages include an additional donation to ATTOL.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2019/05-24.html

circus. burlesque. bass music.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 9pm.

21+ with ID.

Gen. Adm.: $25 advance;

$30 day of show;

Reserved Seating: $30 advance;

$35 day of show.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/2272614332956330/