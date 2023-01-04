Wasted presents

GEO: QUINCEAÑERA SET

Main Room:

Geo /

Don Dirty

Plus guests, TBA!

From the streets of Long Beach, California, Geo started his DJ career at the age of 13. By the time he was 16, he was already headlining multiple nightclubs all throughout Southern California.

Since touching his first turntable, Geo has been an unstoppable force making his way through the festival and club scenes. Having toured throughout the world, Geo has garnered a mass following and is one of the most prominent names in the hard dance scene.

With many accomplishments under his belt, Geo returns to the Bay, this time to do something completely different. Tapping into his roots of DJing weddings and Quinceneras, Geo looks to bring those vibes and experiences to the club and to his following.

Be prepared for a night of non stop dancing as Geo takes you on a musical journey, playing some of the best reggaeton, cumbia, merengue and all that the latin genre has to offer.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/03-31.html

reggaeton. guaracha. cumbia. hiphop. top 40. spanish vibes. merengue.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 day of show.