Omen, Kandi Love, & PLUR Alliance present

GET SMASHED

Above DNA:

Flapjack

Adamantium

Anglerfish

Bastiengoat

Lucky Rabbit

R3flekt

Soulr

Dazzle Room:

trew

Gutter Kid

KieshaBoy

Lunar

Roxas

SolTerra

626

Omen is proud to present our premier event, GET SMASHED! We welcome hardcore Smash players to enter into a Smash Ultimate tournament and ravers to join in on the fun. This event showcases both local talent, the first live performance of AdamAntium, a b2b of the bay area's sensation A.N.T. and Detroit's very own Etank, as well as the old school kandi kid himself: FlapJack. Join us with your favorite characters and music to keep you dancing through the night with a variety of genres, from house to hardscore, to please your palette. Are you ready to GET SMASHED!?

DJ Flapjack is a Los Angeles-based oldskool hardcore deejay whose passion for cheesy beats and dedication to his art has quickly rocketed him to a respected position among his underground deejay peers, and led him to become a well-known artist worldwide. Represented by Raversonly and rocking extremely hi-NRG 100% vinyl hardcore sets; a friend to kandi ravers near and far, Flapjack is known for more than just his friendly persona and fashion sense. His keen sense of tunes, lightning fast scratching, and turntablist mixing skills are sure to win over the hearts of happy hardcore fans, new and old!

Omen is proud to debut Adamantium. The BRAND NEW b2b from A.N.T (sf) and Etank (detroit). With raw grit and absolute fury, Adamantium slashes through genres with an intense barrage of combined multigenre talent. It's fast, it's in-your-face, it's Etank and A.N.T. coming in hot and sharp in an all new way!

Follow Kandi Love http://www.kandilove.com/ and PLUR Alliance https://www.facebook.com/pluralliance on Facebook!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2019/04-26d.html

hardcore. d+b. bass. juke. house.

8pm - after hours.

all ages.

$10 limited advance;

$15 advance after;

$20 door.