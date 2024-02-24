Girls Day
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Tiny presents
GIRLS DAY
Above DNA:
Ada Lovebass
Corrine
Dazzles
Pebbles
Rayne
Dazzle Room:
Amber Leigh
Cybrfly
Duchess
Eva
Salenie Beanie
In the world of EDM, beats, melodies, and electronic vibes were the elements chosen to craft the perfect party. But as fate would have it, an accidental addition occurred - the infusion of Chemical X, a unique sound that revolutionized the genre. And thus, The Power Rave Girls were born! With their ultra-super beats, Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup have dedicated their lives to dropping sick tunes and battling the forces of silence and monotony on the dance floor! Enjoy the all-star girls lineup!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/02-23d.html
d+b. dubstep. melodic bass. future bass. hardcore.
9pm - after hours.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$20 door.
Info
credits