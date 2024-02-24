Tiny presents

GIRLS DAY

Above DNA:

Ada Lovebass

Corrine

Dazzles

Pebbles

Rayne

Dazzle Room:

Amber Leigh

Cybrfly

Duchess

Eva

Salenie Beanie

trew

In the world of EDM, beats, melodies, and electronic vibes were the elements chosen to craft the perfect party. But as fate would have it, an accidental addition occurred - the infusion of Chemical X, a unique sound that revolutionized the genre. And thus, The Power Rave Girls were born! With their ultra-super beats, Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup have dedicated their lives to dropping sick tunes and battling the forces of silence and monotony on the dance floor! Enjoy the all-star girls lineup!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/02-23d.html

d+b. dubstep. melodic bass. future bass. hardcore.

9pm - after hours.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 door.