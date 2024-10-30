Performing Live:

GIRLSCHOOL

ALCATRAZZ

LILLIAN AXE

With DJ:

Bleeding Priest

Girlschool originated in the U.K. during the New Wave of British Heavy Metal scene in 1978. They are the longest-running all-female rock band, still active and rocking hard after more than 40 years. Formed from a school band called Painted Lady by Kim McAuliffe and Enid Williams, Girlschool enjoyed strong media exposure and commercial success in the U.K. in the early 1980s with three albums of \"punk-tinged metal\" and a few singles. In the 1990s and 2000s, they concentrated their efforts on live shows and tours, reducing the production of studio albums. During their long career Girlschool toured all over the world, performing at many of the biggest rock and metal festivals as well as co-headlining with or supporting some of the most important hard rock and heavy metal bands in the genre. They maintain a worldwide cult following and are considered an inspiration for many succeeding female rock musicians. This show is part of their final tour of the United States.

trew

Alcatrazz is a heavy metal band that was formed in Los Angeles in 1983 by Jimmy Waldo, Gary Shea (both formerly of melodic rock band New England) and Graham Bonnet (formerly of Rainbow). The initial line-Up was completed by the addition of young Swedish guitarist Yngwie Malmsteen, who had recently left American metal band Steeler, and former Iron Butterfly drummer Jan Uvena. It was Shea that named the band \"Alcatrazz\"; the misspelling of the famous prison's name deliberate. The band's debut album, 'No Parole from Rock 'n' Roll' was released in late 1983 on Rocshire Records, MTV providing significant air time for the video of lead single, 'Island in the Sun'. The album spent 18 weeks on the Billboard charts and became popular in Japan where the band were awarded a gold record for their debut album. Decades later, the band is still kicking ass with Giles Lavery, vocalist of power-metallers Dragonsclaw and Warlord.