DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
GIRLSCHOOL
ALCATRAZZ
LILLIAN AXE
With DJ:
Bleeding Priest
Girlschool originated in the U.K. during the New Wave of British Heavy Metal scene in 1978. They are the longest-running all-female rock band, still active and rocking hard after more than 40 years. Formed from a school band called Painted Lady by Kim McAuliffe and Enid Williams, Girlschool enjoyed strong media exposure and commercial success in the U.K. in the early 1980s with three albums of \"punk-tinged metal\" and a few singles. In the 1990s and 2000s, they concentrated their efforts on live shows and tours, reducing the production of studio albums. During their long career Girlschool toured all over the world, performing at many of the biggest rock and metal festivals as well as co-headlining with or supporting some of the most important hard rock and heavy metal bands in the genre. They maintain a worldwide cult following and are considered an inspiration for many succeeding female rock musicians. This show is part of their final tour of the United States.
Alcatrazz is a heavy metal band that was formed in Los Angeles in 1983 by Jimmy Waldo, Gary Shea (both formerly of melodic rock band New England) and Graham Bonnet (formerly of Rainbow). The initial line-Up was completed by the addition of young Swedish guitarist Yngwie Malmsteen, who had recently left American metal band Steeler, and former Iron Butterfly drummer Jan Uvena. It was Shea that named the band \"Alcatrazz\"; the misspelling of the famous prison's name deliberate. The band's debut album, 'No Parole from Rock 'n' Roll' was released in late 1983 on Rocshire Records, MTV providing significant air time for the video of lead single, 'Island in the Sun'. The album spent 18 weeks on the Billboard charts and became popular in Japan where the band were awarded a gold record for their debut album. Decades later, the band is still kicking ass with Giles Lavery, vocalist of power-metallers Dragonsclaw and Warlord.
Lillian Axe gained international recognition with albums on Mca Records and Irs Records in the late 80's and early 90's. They have toured with and shared the stage with hundreds of bands over the years including Alice Cooper, Judas Priest, Sammy Hagar, Megadeth,and many others, as well as rocking hundreds of thousands of fans worldwide at major festivals such as Sweden Rock, Bang Your Head, Monsters of Rock Cruise, and Rocklahoma. Though the music has evolved in the decades since, the band still treats their audiences to MTV singles like \"Dream of A Lifetime,\" \"Show A Little Love,\" and their version of the Badfinger classic \"No Matter What.\"
Known worldwide for his day job, the drummer of Bay Area Thrash legends Death Angel, DJ Bleeding Priest (Will Carroll) will be playing his fav tracks from his extensive Metal vinyl collection before, between and after the bands.
metal. nwobhm. hard rock. melodic metal.
doors @ 7pm;
show @ 8pm.
all ages.
$35 advance;
$45 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/10-29.html
Watch and listen:
Girlschool: C'mon Lets Go: https://youtu.be/BYNWo93fPG8
Alcatrazz: Island In The Sun: https://youtu.be/WRtFSiBSIpM
Lillian Axe: Dream of a Lifetime: https://youtu.be/Dv9KzUM2feA
