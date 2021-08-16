Performing Live:

GLÜME -- https://www.facebook.com/babyglume

ORION -- https://www.facebook.com/orionmusicx

Desire (DJ Set)

Who is Glüme? Well, you're about to find out. Either from another planet, or a different dimension, this self-described \"Walmart Marilyn Monroe\" displays her brand of dreaminess through sparse keys, pounding synths, and ethereal vocal layovers. She haunts just as much as she uplifts. From the Italians Do It Better stable - home to the likes of Chromatics and Glass Candy - this doll-like beauty from the city of angels perfectly blends glamour and mystery.

Orion brings Cybernetic Noir to the Italians Do It Better family. Inspired by Cyberpunk & Giallo films, the group explores their love of analog synthesis & Italo Disco through the lens of a Dystopian Fantasia.

Desire is a flagship artist of the influential Italians Do It Better label, they have scored runways for Dior, Chanel, & Bottega Venetta as well writing music for films by Nicolas Refn, David Lynch, & Ryan Gosling. Desire gained worldwide exposure with their hit song \"Under Your Spell,\" which was featured prominently in 2011's neon noir film, Drive.

electropop. indie. post-punk. alternative.

7pm - 11pm.

all ages.

$13 advance;

$18 day of show.

