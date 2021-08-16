Glüme
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
GLÜME -- https://www.facebook.com/babyglume
ORION -- https://www.facebook.com/orionmusicx
Desire (DJ Set)
Who is Glüme? Well, you're about to find out. Either from another planet, or a different dimension, this self-described \"Walmart Marilyn Monroe\" displays her brand of dreaminess through sparse keys, pounding synths, and ethereal vocal layovers. She haunts just as much as she uplifts. From the Italians Do It Better stable - home to the likes of Chromatics and Glass Candy - this doll-like beauty from the city of angels perfectly blends glamour and mystery.
Orion brings Cybernetic Noir to the Italians Do It Better family. Inspired by Cyberpunk & Giallo films, the group explores their love of analog synthesis & Italo Disco through the lens of a Dystopian Fantasia.
Desire is a flagship artist of the influential Italians Do It Better label, they have scored runways for Dior, Chanel, & Bottega Venetta as well writing music for films by Nicolas Refn, David Lynch, & Ryan Gosling. Desire gained worldwide exposure with their hit song \"Under Your Spell,\" which was featured prominently in 2011's neon noir film, Drive.
electropop. indie. post-punk. alternative.
7pm - 11pm.
all ages.
$13 advance;
$18 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/08-15d.html
Watch and listen:
Glüme: Nervous Breakdown: http://youtu.be/ezonBsarKiY
Glüme: What Is a Feeling: http://youtu.be/br7xbJFUmYk
Glüme: Arthur Miller: http://youtu.be/I3bkowoXVzU
Orion: Higher: http://youtu.be/X5gdQCs85tM
