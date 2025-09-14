Performing Live:

THE AWAKENING

THE CEMETARY GIRLZ

DARK CHISME

AEON SABLE

BLACK ANGEL

THE ROYAL RITUAL

With DJ:

Starr Noir

Glōm Fest is bringing some of the darkest, most electrifying goth acts from across the globe to DNA Lounge! On September 13, history is made as Aeon Sable (Germany), The Cemetary Girlz (France), and The Royal Ritual (UK) make their North American debut, while South African legends The Awakening return to the continent for the first time in nine years. Rounding out this killer lineup are Seattle's rising darkwave duo Dark Chisme and LA's own gothic post-punk powerhouse Black Angel.

trew

The Lineup:

☥ The Awakening - Gothic rock royalty, headlining with their signature haunting intensity.

☥ The Cemetary Girlz - France's deathrock darlings, making their US debut with eerie melodies and atmosphere for days.

☥ Aeon Sable - Germany's goth rock heavyweights, unleashing their dark, hypnotic sound on US soil for the first time.

☥ Black Angel - A sonic force in gothic post-punk, delivering dark, driving anthems straight from LA.

☥ Dark Chisme - Seattle's breakout duo blends Latin influence and moody darkwave like no other.

☥ The Royal Ritual - Experimental industrial meets electronic from the UK, making a groundbreaking US debut.

DJ Starr Noir keeps the dancefloor pulsing before, between, and after the bands, spinning everything from goth and industrial to dark alt and electronica.

Meet & Greet: Includes early entry. Be here by 7pm!

post-punk. gothic rock. deathrock. dark wave.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 9pm.

21+ with ID.

$60 advance;

$80 day of show;

Meet+Greet: $100.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/09-13.html

Watch and listen:

The Awakening: Mirror Midnight: https://youtu.be/50wZPAAQmX0

The Cemetary Girlz: Echoes of my Tears: https://youtu.be/_vvLlDGH198

Dark Chisme: Tonight Tonight: https://youtu.be/FTVRcHF5nlg

Black Angel: Look me in the Eye: https://youtu.be/i5qsw0Y7rQQ