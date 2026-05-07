Glitter Box: Big Pride Party
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
GLITTER BOX: BIG PRIDE PARTY
Main Room:
Sir Ellis
Starr Noir
Cole Grey
Lounge:
Aki
Dakota Pendent
The Highest of Holy Sunday-Fundays: PRIDE in San Francisco! Join us for GLITTER BOX! A big Pride Party! You bring the LQQKS, We'll provide the stage! Featuring a night full of all the Gay Dance Anthems, Pop & Indie Remixes and Not-So-Guilty Pleasures you can handle on main. House and Hi NRG Lounge will be open from 7:30 til Close! Bring some dollar bills to tip our sassy & saucy Go Gos! Ready to hype you up on the dance floor!
Glitter Box is an inclusive dance party, celebrating the diversity of our LGBTQ+ Communities! All Bodies, Abilities, Identities Genders & Benders welcomed and celebrated!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/06-28.html
Watch and listen:
Glitter Box: https://youtu.be/h9iPsvwjv98
pop. indie. remixes. house. hi nrg.
doors @ 5:30pm;
show @ 6pm.
18+ with ID.
$5 limited advance;
$10 after;
$15 door.
Info
credits