GLOM NITE
Above DNA:
Decay
Owen
Plastic Disease
Starr Noir
Glom Nite: An offering of 2 rooms where the echoes of classic goth & industrial fare merge seamlessly with the haunting allure of newer cuts of darkwave and synth beats. Glom Nite will have a rotation of DJs each month, celebrating you and the music that connects us.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/02-01d.html
gothic. darkwave. post-punk. industrial.
9:30pm - 2am.
18+ with ID.
$10.
