GLOM NITE

Above DNA:

Decay

Owen

Plastic Disease

Starr Noir

Glom Nite: An offering of 2 rooms where the echoes of classic goth & industrial fare merge seamlessly with the haunting allure of newer cuts of darkwave and synth beats. Glom Nite will have a rotation of DJs each month, celebrating you and the music that connects us.

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/02-01d.html

gothic. darkwave. post-punk. industrial.

9:30pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$10.