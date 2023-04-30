Pauz presents

GLOWED UP

Main Room:

Rodel

Kilo.wav

Glowed Up is a one of a kind soulful, electronic, funky dance party. We're back on Saturday April 29! Join us for an unforgettable night of dancing, blending elements of hiphop, R&B, and electronic music. We will be spinning all of your favorite tracks from artists such as Kaytranada, Disclosure, Anderson Paak, and more.

Event begins at 10pm. Free with RSVP before 11pm. Full price after.

trew

Last one sold out, don't wait - get your tickets now!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/04-29.html

indie electronic. hiphop. r&b. soul.

10pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

Free with RSVP;

Guaranteed Entry: $15, $20 limited advance;

$25 after;

$25 day of show.