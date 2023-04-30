Glowed Up
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Pauz presents
GLOWED UP
Main Room:
Rodel
Kilo.wav
Glowed Up is a one of a kind soulful, electronic, funky dance party. We're back on Saturday April 29! Join us for an unforgettable night of dancing, blending elements of hiphop, R&B, and electronic music. We will be spinning all of your favorite tracks from artists such as Kaytranada, Disclosure, Anderson Paak, and more.
Event begins at 10pm. Free with RSVP before 11pm. Full price after.
Last one sold out, don't wait - get your tickets now!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/04-29.html
indie electronic. hiphop. r&b. soul.
10pm - 2:30am.
21+ with ID.
Free with RSVP;
Guaranteed Entry: $15, $20 limited advance;
$25 after;
$25 day of show.
