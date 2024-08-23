Performing Live:

GOATWHORE

THANTIFAXATH

Plus guests, TBA!

From the moment they debuted 25 years ago, Louisiana miscreants Goatwhore explored old school satanic black metal as no American act had before. The band's flame-throwing ferocity and blasphemous conviction hailed such pioneers as Bathory and Venom and offered respite to purists grown weary of the fanciful, over-orchestrated musings of Europe's contemporary black metallurgists. A Goatwhore album is the kind of thing your parents discover in your room as a teen, and then immediately throw it in the trash while loudly questioning your life choices.

Thantifaxath is Canadian black metal at its best. Its hooded members have remained anonymous since its inception. Musically, they pummel the listener with lurching riffs and escalating guitar scales while pounding percussion brings songs to the point of unbearable tension. The band is noted for its ability of elevating the art of black metal with solid recordings and far more expansive instrumentation that any other black metal act touring today. Thantifaxath make harmonically frightening music that turns anxiety into an art.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$23 advance;

$30 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/08-22.html

Watch and listen:

Goatwhore: Angels Hung from the Arches of Heaven: https://youtu.be/g4JZft_lr0c