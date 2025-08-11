Performing Live:

GOBLIN LEGACY

NEST

Plus guests, TBA!

Goblin Legacy features Maurizio Guarini, keyboardist of Goblin since Spring 1975, giving Goblin fans an unforgettable evening. He is joined by drummer Walter Martino, original member and co-author of Deep Red soundtrack, as well as one of the founders of Goblin in 1975. Maurizio and Walter are supported by two highly respected musicians, already known to the Goblin fanbase, Giacomo Anselmi on guitar and Roberto Fasciani on bass. The evening will include songs from the Goblin repertoire with video footage in the background, plus soundtracks and tunes never played live before!!!

Goblin have scored a vast number of genre cult classics including Suspiria, Patrick, Buio Omega, Deep Red, Tenebrae and Dawn of the Dead. Known for their collaborations with directors such as George A. Romero and Dario Argento. Their prog rock regularly veers into nightmarish and atmospheric territory, making them a truly original and iconic entity.

Nest: Vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, and producer John Jarvis has constructed a repository for extreme sounds and emotions in Nest. On one end of the spectrum, his grating riffs played with icy industrial precision and hardcore grit will leave you bloody, bruised, and breathless. On the other, his shoegaze hum bellows in a strangely soothing trance, bordering on blissful in the face of raw destruction.

Tickets and Seating Information:

General Admission tickets do not include guaranteed seating.

Balcony Seating is against the railing upstairs.

Main Floor Seating is two rows of seats right in front of the stage. Extremely limited!

Downstairs VIP Booths: These are booths against the wall with a good view of the stage and include admission for six and bottle service.

Upstairs VIP Booths: These don't have an unimpeded view of the stage. They include admission for six, nine or twelve, and bottle service.

horror soundtrack. prog rock. hardcore.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

Gen. Adm.: $29 advance;

$38 day of show;

Balcony Seating: $36 advance;

$46 day of show;

Main Floor Seating: $40 advance;

$53 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/11-07.html

Watch and listen:

Goblin: Suspiria: https://youtu.be/1Rv6e_ASHHY

Nest: What's the Issue: https://youtu.be/NkLX2X9NxXs