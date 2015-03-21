<p>Forged in the white-hot creative crucible of Limerick University’s Irish World Academy of Music and Dance, the quintet have graduated with a musical maturity worthy of the greatest. They have made a name for themselves as one of the most sought after bands amongst connoisseurs of Irish Traditional music, having won feverish critical plaudits for their Dónal Lunny-produced second album Transformed.</p>

<p>Their distinctive sound lies in the quality of their own compositions interspersed with well-known traditional tunes, which make each set entertaining and unique. The gripping rhythm section sets a breathtaking pace for the music while through the sweet, charismatic voice of Áine Mc Geeney draw audiences into the music in a way very few performers can achieve. Lace up your dancing shoes and get ready for a night of wonderful music and fast paced fun with Goitse.”</p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-medium wp-image-10748' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Goitse-mar-20-2015-300x215.jpg' alt='Goitse mar 20 2015' width='300' height='215' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Goitse-mar-20-2015-300x215.jpg 300w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Goitse-mar-20-2015.jpg 418w' sizes='(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px' /></p>

<p>An Irish band just in time for St. Patrick’s Day! Did you know that Goitse is an informal Gaelic Irish greeting meaning ‘come here’? For more information about Goitse and to preview music, please visit: <a href='http://www.goitse.ie/'>www.goitse.ie</a> <a href='http://youtu.be/SR5HiWPlsPg'>http://youtu.be/SR5HiWPlsPg</a> <a href='http://www.facebook.com/pages/Goitse'>www.facebook.com/pages/Goitse</a></p>