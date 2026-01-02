Goodies
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
GOODIES
Main Room:
J. Espinosa
Sean G
DJ Slappy
We're proud to bring World Champion DJ J. Espinosa to DNA Lounge, joined by Sean G and DJ Slappy for a night of straight party vibes.
From Y2K anthems to current Hip-Hop & R&B hits, this is a nonstop celebration filled with throwbacks, sing-alongs, and dance-floor energy.
One night. One vibe. All the party starters you love. Don't miss it!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/01-31.html
hiphop. r&b. edits. top 40.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
21+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$22 door.
