Goodies

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

GOODIES

Main Room:

J. Espinosa

Sean G

DJ Slappy

We're proud to bring World Champion DJ J. Espinosa to DNA Lounge, joined by Sean G and DJ Slappy for a night of straight party vibes.

From Y2K anthems to current Hip-Hop & R&B hits, this is a nonstop celebration filled with throwbacks, sing-alongs, and dance-floor energy.

One night. One vibe. All the party starters you love. Don't miss it!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/01-31.html

hiphop. r&b. edits. top 40.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$22 door.

Info

DNA Logo

credits

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
Google Kalender - Goodies - 2026-02-01 06:30:00 Google Yahoo Kalender - Goodies - 2026-02-01 06:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Kalender - Goodies - 2026-02-01 06:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Goodies - 2026-02-01 06:30:00 ical