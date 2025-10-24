Performing Live:

GOON

BEAMING

Goon is an indie rock band from Los Angeles, led by Kenny Becker. Becker, also a visual artist, uses his home studio to write and record the band's music. Initially a solo project in 2015, Goon evolved into a full band with the release of the 2016's Dusk of Punk EP. The band's sound has evolved from grunge-influenced to incorporate lush arrangements, wistful vocals, and poetic lyrics. Their latest release conjures the nighttime suburban world of Becker's youth, a mix of concrete and cookie-cutter homes with the lush beauty of California landscapes.

Beaming is the Los Angeles based indie-pop project of Derek Ted and Braden Lawrence. Together they set out to create a \"lush, melodic dreamscape\" through their music. Beaming's songs feature dreamy atmospheres with bell-like synths and quirky electronic textures creating a new take on indie folk.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$20 advance;

$28 day of show.

