La Familia de SFSU presents

GOOSEBUMPS

With DJ:

Kecho

La Familia de SFSU presents another festive Banger: Goosebumps! It is the third annual club event and you do not want to miss out!! It is costume themed and it is highly encouraged for everyone to show off their costumes!!

All the proceeds go towards funding a national leadership conference for over 600 people as well as a high school leadership contest to get students to start thinking about attending college.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2017/10-26d.html

hiphop. top 40. spanish.

10pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$13.