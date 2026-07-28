Bassrush and Vital present

GORILLA T

Main Room:

Gorilla T

Plus guests, TBA!

Gorilla T is rapidly rising in the bass music scene, building momentum as he continues to push boundaries and innovate. Known for creating masterpieces across various subgenres--ranging from space bass and bass funk to house and drum and bass--his ability to blend funky elements with a wide sonic range makes him a fresh and exciting artist to watch. Gorilla T's style can be best described as funky space bass with dubstep elements, but it's his sound design mastery and knack for creating intricate rhythms that truly define him. He isn't afraid to play with sharp melodies, contrasting them with the deep growls that form his basslines.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/10-16.html

dubstep. experimental bass.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$15, $20 limited advance;

$25 after;

$25 day of show.