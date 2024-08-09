Performing Live:

GOST

Plus guests, TBA!

Gost exist in the dark crack between black metal and the most shadowy end of electronic music. Since the release of the Radio Macabre EP at the start of 2013, Texas-based multi-instrumentalist, producer and main-brain James Lollar has become an increasingly singular force in music. Far more aggressive and sinister than the synthwave he’s often grouped with, Gost is a harsh and unique digital nightmare that takes the listener right into the heart of the abyss. Now Gost return with their most dangerous sounding record to date, his first on famed heavy metal label Metal Blade Records. The new album offer warnings of modern day horrors like political and religious overreach and the fall of Western Civilization.

metal. synthwave. slasherwave.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

trew

$17 advance;

$21 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/09-07d.html

Watch and listen:

Gost: Judgment Prophecy: https://youtu.be/mKBi3GWqHbQ