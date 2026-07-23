GOTH MEETS TECHNO

Main room:

Miss Crafty

Chapas

Xtcemi

Xilenyia

Goth and techno collide for one night of underground music, dark visuals, and late-night dancing.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/08-08.html

gothic. techno. darkwave. hard techno.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$22 door.