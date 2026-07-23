Goth Meets Techno
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
GOTH MEETS TECHNO
Main room:
Miss Crafty
Chapas
Xtcemi
Xilenyia
Goth and techno collide for one night of underground music, dark visuals, and late-night dancing.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/08-08.html
gothic. techno. darkwave. hard techno.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$22 door.
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DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That