Los Goths Co presents

GOTHICUMBIA

Above DNA:

Sizzle

Sulkform

Lizzy Al Toque

Los Goths Co brand is a unique mix of Goth and Latino cultures, creating a variety of content including fashion, music, and community events, aimed at promoting and connecting the Latino goth community.

trew

Gothicumbia is a 21+ event that blends goth and cumbia music, creating a unique cultural experience. We book heavy hitting DJs from both the Goth and Cumbia scenes.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/02-22d.html

gothic. cumbia. post punk. rock en espanol. darkwave y mas.

9pm - 2am.

21+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 door.