DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Main Room:
Sizzle
Sulkform
Dark Chisme
Jinx
Wockie
Los Goths Co brand is a unique mix of Goth and Latino cultures, creating a variety of content including fashion, music, and community events, aimed at promoting and connecting the Latino goth community.
Gothicumbia is a 21+ event that blends goth and cumbia music, creating a unique cultural experience. We book heavy hitting DJs from both the Goth and Cumbia scenes.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/04-26.html
gothic. cumbia. post punk. rock en espanol. darkwave y mas.
9pm - 2am.
21+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$22 door.
