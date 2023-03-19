Gravedgr
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Vital & Olympus present
GRAVEDGR
Main Room:
Gravedgr
Fadead
Brizzy
Gravedgr is a mysterious new producer on the scene introduced by DJ Carnage in 2018. His hit song \"Rampage\" has taken over being played by artists all across the electronic sphere. He continues to release bass heavy music ready to shock the world.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/03-18.html
hard trap.
10pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10, $15, $20 limited advance;
$25 after.
