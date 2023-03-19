Vital & Olympus present

GRAVEDGR

Main Room:

Gravedgr

Fadead

Brizzy

Gravedgr is a mysterious new producer on the scene introduced by DJ Carnage in 2018. His hit song \"Rampage\" has taken over being played by artists all across the electronic sphere. He continues to release bass heavy music ready to shock the world.

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/03-18.html

hard trap.

10pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10, $15, $20 limited advance;

$25 after.