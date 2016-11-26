Gray Monk Christmas Open House

<p>Enjoy a cornucopia of sampling stations from our partners Taste of the Okanagan, Olive Us Oils, Mayan Chocolate Teas, Terroir Cheese Company, Peter Johner Swiss Chocolates and Hellish Relish. Find the perfect gift for someone special as you browse the stunning pottery collections from Teri Paul.</p>

<p>Be sure to take advantage of our seasonal specials on many unique gift ideas and stock up on featured favorite wines to help with your holiday entertaining.</p>

<p>Canned food items will be accepted for a donation to the Local Food Bank.</p>

