Performing Live:

GREEN JELLO -- https://www.greenjell%C3%BF.com/

WAR TROLL -- https://www.facebook.com/wartrollofficial

Plus guests, TBA!

Note: This is a late show: doors at 10pm!

trew

Originally named Green Jell-O, they changed their name to Green Jellÿ due to legal pressure from the owners of the Jell-O trademark. Despite the spelling difference, the new name and the old are pronounced identically. Nabisco seems to have stopped threatening to sue them, so now the go by both. The name was chosen due to the band's poor opinion of that flavor, and they decided that it also appropriately reflected the quality of their music. The band never attempted to be good, deciding instead to \"disguise their lack of ability with stupid props.\" But the metal masses loved the props and embraced their over the top insanity propelling songs like Three Little Pigs to international fame.

War Troll: From far beyond the eastern hills.. through the icy moors of the frozen north and the scorching sands of the southern wastes.. the trolls have come. Feasting, drinking, and drinking and feasting... Crushing all in their path...The warcries have been sounded... the storm clouds gather... arm yourselves and prepare for battle... Prepare... for Wartroll!!!

metal. thrash.

doors @ 10pm;

show @ 10:30pm.

all ages.

$22 advance;

$28 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/02-09.html

Watch and listen:

Green Jello: Three Little Pigs: https://youtu.be/Gtffv9bpB-U