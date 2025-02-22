Performing Live:

GRIZFOLK

Plus guests, TBA!

Grizfolk combine pop, folk, and electronics into a global sound all their own. A collaboration between a pair of Swedish producers and an American singer/songwriter, the group's songs merge the polish of contemporary pop and dance music with the more organic, acoustic-tinged sound of modern-day indie folk. Their music is described as a casually-indefinable, artistic paradise of its own, built upon a bedrock of lush electronic tones and analog textures, stomp-and-clap guitars and heart-swelling vocals.

alternative rock. americana pop.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

trew

all ages.

$20 advance;

$27 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/02-21d.html

Watch and listen:

Grizfolk: Gold: https://youtu.be/MGUx02NnZkg