Grizfolk
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
GRIZFOLK
Plus guests, TBA!
Grizfolk combine pop, folk, and electronics into a global sound all their own. A collaboration between a pair of Swedish producers and an American singer/songwriter, the group's songs merge the polish of contemporary pop and dance music with the more organic, acoustic-tinged sound of modern-day indie folk. Their music is described as a casually-indefinable, artistic paradise of its own, built upon a bedrock of lush electronic tones and analog textures, stomp-and-clap guitars and heart-swelling vocals.
alternative rock. americana pop.
doors @ 8pm;
show @ 8:30pm.
all ages.
$20 advance;
$27 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/02-21d.html
Watch and listen:
Grizfolk: Gold: https://youtu.be/MGUx02NnZkg
